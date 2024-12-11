The Apple MacBook Air M2 too good for only $799

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Have you been looking to get a new laptop? The market is flooded with a bunch of options, making it hard to find the right one. If you asked us, though, we would recommend the Apple MacBook Air M2, which strikes the perfect balance between price, quality, and performance. It’s also on sale right now for just $799! That’s a $200 discount; we think this could be the best laptop for most people. Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $799

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get it from Best Buy. The discount applies to all color versions: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. This is also the model with 16GB of RAM. It actually costs exactly the same as the 8GB version.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

There is a reason we believe the Apple MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for most people. No matter where you look, you would be hard-pressed to find a laptop of this caliber for just $799. This is primarily due to the leap Apple computers made in performance since the release of Apple silicon. These new chips made Apple laptops a bit overpowered for their price.

This specific model comes with an Apple M2 processor, which we believe offers the best value out of the three chips available for MacBook Airs. The M1 is great, but you can kind of notice some slow-downs once you start doing more intensive tasks. On the other side of the spectrum, the M3 chip is better, but not enough for most people to really notice the upgrade. I actually own this specific M2 model with 16GB of RAM, and have used this laptop to edit RAW photos and 4K videos without an issue. When asking around, I found some of our co-workers have experienced the same. We find it hard to believe most users will truly push this laptop to its limits.

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Performance aside, it’s important to remember this is technically a high-end laptop, so the rest of the experience will be just as pleasant. The aluminum design is gorgeous, and it’s now an iconic aesthetic that looks and feels amazing. There’s also a large glass trackpad and a fantastic backlit keyboard. And if you care for it, the MagSafe charger is back! While some may see this as a trivial addition, it was a long-requested feature from Apple fans.

The screen is also stunning. It’s small at 13.6 inches, but that helps the computer stay more portable, which is what the MacBook Air series is all about. Still, it comes with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution on an IPS LCD panel that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. Color accuracy will be great for creatives, media consumers, and more. Battery life is also pretty good at up to 18 hours.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an outstanding laptop, especially now that you get 16GB of RAM as a base configuration. At just $799, we can’t think of a better laptop. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so get yours while you can!

Extra deal: The Apple MacBook Air M3 is $899.99

Now, if you really want the latest and greatest MacBook Air, the M3 model is also on sale. Usually $1,099, you can currently get it for $899.99, thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon available for the Midnight and Space Gray models. Don’t forget to apply the coupon manually before adding the laptop to your cart!

The main difference between the two models is the processor, so the M3 will give you a performance bump. You get some mic improvements, as this version has voice isolation and enhanced clarity. It gets upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E, as opposed to Wi-Fi 6. Everything else is pretty much identical, including the look, dimensions, weight, etc. In fact, you wouldn’t be able to differentiate them by just looking at them.

You might like

Comments