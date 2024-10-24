HOT DEAL: The Apple MacBook Air M2 is only $700 right now! (I bought one)

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Have you been looking to get a great laptop at a reasonable price point? We have the perfect deal for you. In fact, we haven’t seen a laptop offer this good in a long time. The Apple MacBook Air M2 has just reached a new all-time low price of $699.99. That is a massive 30% discount on what we consider the perfect laptop for most people. This deal is so hot that I actually bought one myself! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $699.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon. That said, not all color versions get this discount automatically. The Space Gray model requires clipping a coupon manually on the Amazon page.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 strikes the perfect balance between price and quality, even at its full $999 price point. At $699.99, it is a total steal. Despite being from 2022, it is still one of the best laptops for most people, offering a great experience all around.

For starters, performance is outstanding, primarily thanks to the use of Apple’s in-house chips. The M2 processor and 8GB can handle pretty much anything a normal user can throw at them. We can attest to the fact that an M2 can handle 4K video editing and RAW photography processing, as some of our team members still use it for work. Of course, this means it should handle most other tasks with ease. Very few people will need more power.

This is also still considered a high-end computer, even if the current price may not suggest that. This means every other aspect of the MacBook Air M2 is outstanding. You’ll get that iconic aluminum body with a sleek profile, which Air models are so popular for. It has an excellent backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. While smaller at 13.6 inches, the screen is also gorgeous, featuring a 2,560 x 1,664 IPS LCD panel that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. Creators and content creators will love the color accuracy, as well as those who simply want a great media watching experience. Additionally, battery life is outstanding at about 18 hours per charge.

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

You best act quickly. This deal is too hot to last long. In fact, we saw some of the color models lose the discount for about an hour this morning. Then they went back on sale. It was scary, but thankfully, it was temporary. Go get yours before the price increases for reals, though! I already put my order in. And let me tell you, I am a minimalist and don’t buy much. This is actually the first deal I personally signed up for since I started posting deals here at Android Authority!

In case you want to upgrade to the latest version By the way, if you want the latest and greatest Apple MacBook Air with M3, that one is also discounted, but only down to $899. We don’t think the benefits are worth the extra cash, though. You’ll get better performance with the M3 chip, as well as better audio. Everything else is pretty much identical, though. If you want it, it’s available from Amazon too!

