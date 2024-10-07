Apple MacBook Air M2 hits a new all-time low price!

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

It’s hard to find the right laptop among a sea of options. That said, it’s often easier to recommend an Apple MacBook Air, specifically one with Apple silicon. If you asked me, I believe the Apple MacBook Air M2 strikes the perfect balance between performance and price, and right now, it’s cheaper than ever. You can get the Apple MacBook Air M2 at a record-low price of $749. That’s a $250 discount! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $749

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is only applied to the 13.6-inch Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight color versions. You’ll have to pay $849 for the Midnight model.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) A thin and light laptop that doesn't skimp on performance With the MacBook Air, thin doesn't mean low performance. The M2 silicon inside is very powerful, and other features like Touch ID, an HD camera, and the Touch Bar make this a powerful-yet-portable machine. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

Despite being from 2022, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an amazing laptop, even in 2024. Many of us actually believe it could be the best laptop for most people, primarily because of the evolution of Apple’s processors. The M2 chip and 8GB of RAM will keep everything running smoothly. In fact, some people on our team still use M2 MacBooks, and we can attest to the fact that these can handle 4K video editing and RAW photography processing. This means it should easily handle most other apps or tasks with ease. Very few will have more demanding processes to run.

Of course, everything else about the laptop is outstanding, as it goes with all Apple computers, really. This is a premium machine, and you can see this all around the laptop. It has that aluminum, sleek body that’s now iconic, the backlit keyboard is great, and the large trackpad makes it easy to navigate. The 13.6-inch display is outstanding, too, featuring a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and an IPS-LCD panel that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. This display makes it an excellent tool for creatives, content creators, and anyone else who values color accuracy. The battery life is also outstanding at 18 hours.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a laptop. Remember, this is the new all-time low price for this computer. You might want to get yours before the price goes back to normal.

Extra deal: Apple MacBook Air M3

All that said, if you want a bit of an upgrade, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also discounted by $200. This means you’ll have to pay $899 for it. Of course, you’ll get the more powerful Apple M3 processor. The audio is also slightly better, thanks to the addition of “wide stereo sound.” Otherwise, they are pretty much identical, which is why we often recommend the M2 model more. It’s also a great laptop if you want the most recent iteration, though.

Anything cheaper?

Oh, by the way, you can also go for the Apple MacBook Air M1, which Walmart is selling for only $649. The M1 processor will be a bit less capable, but most people won’t really notice it unless they try to edit video or do more intensive tasks. Otherwise, it’s still an amazing laptop with 8GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display that can also cover the whole DCI-P3 color gamut, an 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a design that is still made of metal.

