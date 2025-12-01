The Apple MacBook Air M2 is still amazing, and it's only $599 today!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is dropping to its best price ever this Cyber Monday, offering a fantastic opportunity for those looking to grab a reliable laptop on a budget. It is now available for just $599, down from its original $999 launch price. That’s a significant 40% savings based on the retail price. The trick here is that this deal is only available today! Apple MacBook Air M2 for $599.00 (40% off)

We just reported on a great deal on the Apple MacBook Air M4, which is awesome, but you might not need the latest and greatest. What’s exciting about the 2022 MacBook Air is that it’s still awesome and capable in 2025. Most people might not even notice the difference.

Its sleek and modern design, weighing just 2.7 pounds, is perfect for students and professionals who need portability. The design is as stylish as it is functional. Powered by the M2 chip, it delivers impressive performance with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU options, promising smoother and faster everyday use, and even light video or photo editing. I personally use it, and it is by no means underpowered. I’ve never seen it slow down on me.

The MacBook Air features a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, offering crisp visuals with a 2,560 × 1,664 resolution and support for a billion colors. You’ll also find a MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB-4 ports, and a handy headphone jack. For video calls, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera ensures you look sharp. This deal really stands out as the perfect mix of style and performance, all at an unbeatable price.

Follow