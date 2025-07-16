Hot deal: Apple MacBook Air M2 drops to a mere $699!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Just when we thought the Apple MacBook Air M2 had exited the market, a new deal shows up offering the popular laptop at an amazingly low price. Originally launched at $999, you can currently get it for just $699. And it’s actually still an amazing laptop! Keep reading to learn more about it. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $699 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. While the discount applies to all color versions, not all are in stock. In my area, I can pick between Midnight and Starlight. Your options may vary.

Sure, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a 2022 device. It is now older and technically off the market, but hear us out here! The Apple MacBook Air M2 has aged amazingly, and I would be willing to argue it is likely the best laptop for most people, especially at this price.

The MacBook Air M2 is still plenty capable. In fact, I am writing this very article with one. I also use it for editing RAW photos and video. I haven’t seen it slow down once! Needless to say, the M2 chip and 16GB of RAM will handle all other normal apps and processes with ease. This makes it the perfect laptop for most users without specialized PC needs.

Not only that, but keep in mind this was launched as a premium laptop. This means the rest of the experience is on the higher end of the spectrum. The design is pretty much identical to the M3 and M4 models. You would be hard-pressed to tell them apart side to side. It has the same metal construction that’s now iconic of Apple laptops, as well as the fantastic backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad.

The unit comes with a 13.6-inch display featuring a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It’s on the smaller side, but that is also what makes the laptop so portable. After all, that is what the Air lineup is all about. And it is actually a really nice screen that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s very color accurate, making it an excellent option for designers, creatives, media consumption, etc.

If you’ve been looking for a good laptop at a reasonable price, it’s really hard to beat how much bang for your buck this one offers. Go get yours before they are gone! We can only imagine there isn’t really much stock left.