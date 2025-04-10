Apple MacBook Air M2 running out of stock, save $300 while you can!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

I love these Apple MacBook Air M2 deals, but it seems they may be ending soon. The 256GB version is no longer in stock from Best Buy. Amazon has some, but the sale there isn’t good enough. In fact, you are better off upgrading to the 512GB version at Best Buy, which is currently going for $799. Just hurry, because those are starting to go out of stock too! Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 512GB of storage ($300 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. While the discount applies to all color versions, two of them are no longer in stock. As of the time of this writing, only the Silver and Space Gray models are available.

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 8GB, 512GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 8GB, 512GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Best Buy Save $300.00

This is a really good deal, considering you are getting the upgraded Apple MacBook Air M2 with 512GB. The 256GB is $50 less right now, but all colorways are out of stock, so that’s not an option at Best Buy. Amazon has the 256GB version in a couple of colors, but for over $900, so you are better off getting the 512GB version from Best Buy.

All things considered, we believe the Apple MacBook Air M2 is still the best laptop for most people. The M3 version is better, but not enough to justify the price increase in most cases. If you want a true upgrade, the M4 MacBook Air might be a better one, but we only recommend that to people who actually need the power. The M2 chip is very capable and should keep most users more than happy, all while saving you a good chunk of change.

For starters, the M2 chip can output plenty of power, giving you enough performance to seamlessly run most casual tasks. Just keep in mind this is the version with 8GB of RAM, as the one with 16GB is completely out of stock now. 8GB is still pretty good, though. We would obviously prefer 16GB, but we’re kinda running out of options here!

I personally own a MacBook Air M2, and I use it to edit RAW photos in Photoshop and Lightroom constantly. It has never really slowed down on me. Some of our coworkers claim it does well editing 4K video, too. Of course, it will handle regular apps and general browsing easily.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Also, we must keep in mind that the Apple MacBook Air M2, M3, and M4 have the same design. You would honestly be hard-pressed to tell them apart just by looking at them, unless you are seeing the new Sky Blue color that launched with the M4 model. Otherwise, they all have the same general super thin design, metal construction, large trackpad, backlit keyboard, ports, and even an identical 18-hour battery life.

It also has an outstanding 13.6-inch display with a sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It’s on the smaller side for a laptop, but this is also what makes this such a portable machine. It’s a very good panel if you care for color accuracy, too, as it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an outstanding laptop. I use it for many hours a day and still don’t feel like I need an upgrade. If you’re looking for a capable laptop at a reasonable price, it’s hard to beat this much bang for your buck. Time is no longer on your side, though. These are flying off the shelves, and many of the versions are gone or much more expensive. Get yours while you can. I mean, even the M3 version is starting to disappear.