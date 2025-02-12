Deal: At just $799, the Apple MacBook Air M2 could be the best laptop for most

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good laptop for work, school, or just random computing needs? It’s hard to recommend a one-size-fits-all computer at a fair price, but if I had to pick one, I would bet on the Apple MacBook Air M2. Especially right now that you can save $200 on it, bringing the price down to just $799. Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $799

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color models: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is technically a previous-generation laptop; the newest model is the Apple MacBook Air M3. That said, we believe the M2 model is a much better buy for most people. At $799, it offers much more bang per buck, and it is still an amazingly capable machine. Apple’s M2 chip is still amazingly capable, and you get 16GB of RAM. I have this exact same model and use it as my main work machine, not only for writing these articles, but also editing RAW photos, and some of our coworkers mention this processor can easily handle 4K video editing. It’s honestly way too good for just a buck under $800. Most people won’t need more power than this, unless they have very specialized needs.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Not to mention, this is still an Apple laptop, and these are considered higher-end laptops. You will notice this as soon as you lay eyes on it. The metallic construction looks and feels very premium. The backlit keyboard is a beauty to use, as is the large glass trackpad.

Turn the laptop on, and you’ll be welcomed by a 13.6-inch panel with a very sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. Not only that, but this panel can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making this a very color-accurate display. This makes it a great device for creatives and media consumers, or anyone who cares about color accuracy. Battery life is also pretty good, averaging up to 18 hours.

Want an upgrade?: You can get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for $100 more

The M2 MacBook Air may be a better deal, but some of you may want that extra upgrade. The Apple MacBook Air M3 is also on sale for $899, which is also a pretty good deal.

Most of the laptop will be the same as the M2 version. In fact, you won’t be able to tell them apart on looks alone, which is actually a good thing. You’ll get the same premium metal construction, backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, awesome screen, and even the same 18-hour estimated battery life.

Of course, the main benefit of upgrading to this version will be a nice performance boost. Aside from that, the other improvements are more minor. You’ll get Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 6, and the microphone is a little better thanks to voice isolation and enhanced clarity.

