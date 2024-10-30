The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 is also on sale - $300 off!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen some of the hottest discounts on Apple laptops in the past couple of weeks. This is likely thanks to this week’s new and improved models, but some of you will be perfectly happy with an M2 processor and 8GB of RAM, so these deals on previous models are still very enticing. That said, we’ve mostly covered sales on the 13.6-inch versions, not the 15.3-inch ones. If you’ve been hoping to get yourself one of the larger models, the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-Inch is $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $999. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-Inch for just $999

This deal is available from Best Buy. The discounted price applies to all color versions, including Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. Also, we’re focusing on the 256GB model, but the 512GB version is also discounted by $300, at $1,199.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an outstanding laptop, especially this 15.3-inch model, which offers more screen real estate. The display is actually quite exceptional, offering an IPS panel with a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution that can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum. Creators, movie watchers, and anyone who values color accuracy will love this display.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, the 2023 MacBook Airs are no slouches. People on our team have used M2 to edit 4K videos, and I personally use an M2 to edit RAW photos using Lightroom and Photoshop. It handles both tasks very well, so anything that is less resource-intensive will be handled perfectly. Most people will have a hard time pushing this laptop to its limits.

Remember, MacBook Airs are still considered high-end devices, so everything else about the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-Inch will be outstanding. The build quality is very sturdy, thanks to the aluminum design, which also happens to look gorgeous. MacBook Airs have an iconic thin design many other manufacturers try to replicate, usually unsuccessfully. It also has a backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and a very nice sound system. If you care about battery life, this laptop is quite outstanding in this department, offering up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Best Buy deals don’t tend to last long, so make sure to take advantage of this offer if you’ve been looking to get a 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 at a good price. We don’t think the price will get much better than this. Keep reading if you want to save more, though!

Extra deal: The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 is still the hottest deal!

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $299.01 With Coupon!

While the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-Inch has really nice screen real estate, we still believe the Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch model offers the best value per dollar right now. It’s just $699.99! You just have to remember to manually clip the coupon on the Amazon page.

You will get an identical experience with the smaller laptop, save for a few things. Of course, the 13.6-inch screen is smaller. It also has a lower resolution 2,560 x 1,664, but it will still look amazingly sharp, since the screen size is reduced. The only other real difference is that the larger Air has a much nicer set of six speakers with force-cancelling woofers. The smaller MacBook Air M2 has four speakers.

If you don’t need the extra screen real estate, you might as well save on this slightly smaller Apple MacBook Air M2. You’ll also get the added benefit of having a more portable laptop. After all, portability is what the MacBook Air line-up is all about!

