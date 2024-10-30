Apple supercharges its most powerful laptop with an even mightier M4 chip

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Following the iMac and Mac Mini, Apple has revealed upgraded MacBook Pro models via a press release on its website.

Beyond the M4 chips’ boosted performance, the new MacBook Pro models offer upgrades to the camera, display, and battery life.

The MacBook Pro is available to pre-order now starting at $1,599, with shipping to follow on November 8.

The iPhone maker has had a busy week packed with individual Mac and Apple Intelligence announcements. On Monday, the company revealed an M4 iMac bundled with USB-C Magic accessories. The Mac Mini then followed yesterday, boasting the M4 and M4 Pro chipsets in a completely redesigned chassis. Now, Apple has introduced MacBook Pro models powered by three main iterations of its M4 silicon.

Similar to its predecessor, 2024’s MacBook Pro offers M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max variants in 14-inch and 16-inch shells. While the base M4 model continues to miss out on the 16-inch option, it packs some welcome upgrades this time around. Most notably, it now comes with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, a significant increase from 8GB. The entry-level model now also supports up to two 6K external monitors — even with an open lid.

Meanwhile, the M4 Pro MacBook Pro now comes with up to 64GB of RAM, a maximum of 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores, and support for Thunderbolt 5. On the other hand, the M4 Max variant supports up to 128GB of RAM, 16 CPU cores, and 40 GPU cores. Otherwise, the design has expectedly persisted, featuring MagSafe 3 charging, a wide variety of commonly used ports, a notched display, and two muted color options.

Beyond the performance boosts, the new MacBook Pro offers an optional nano-texture display for the first time, up to 1,000 nits of brightness for SDR content, and a 12MP Center Stage camera with a wide field of view. Apple also highlights that its latest laptops offer the longest battery life on a Mac, allowing users to utilize them for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

You can now pre-order a MacBook Pro M4 starting at $1,599, with shipping and in-store availability to follow on November 8. To read more about this laptop, you can check out the press release on Apple’s website.

