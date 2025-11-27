Surprising price cut on Apple Mac Mini: $479 for Black Friday

Looking for a deal on a sleek and powerful desktop PC? The Apple Mac Mini is the perfect choice. And this Black Friday, you can snag the Apple Mac Mini for just $479, down from its regular price of $599. That’s a solid 20% discount, making it an excellent time to buy. Apple Mac Mini M4 for $479.00 (20% off)

The 2024 Mac Mini packs a punch with its compact aluminum design that houses the impressive M4 chip. This chip includes a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, perfect for anyone needing robust performance. Plus, there’s a 16-core Neural Engine to handle advanced AI tasks seamlessly. From its 16GB of unified memory to its 256GB SSD, both of which are configurable, it offers plenty of potential for multitasking and storage expansion.

Not only is the Mac Mini powerful with features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and smart Siri integration, it’s also Apple’s first carbon-neutral Mac, boasting over 50% recycled content. It’s no wonder this machine has earned a stellar 4.8-star Amazon review score, praised for its performance and efficiency.

Whether you’re upgrading your home office or seeking a versatile computing solution, the Mac Mini’s combination of power and eco-friendly design makes it a great pick.

The only thing to keep in mind is that this is just the PC. You will need a monitor, keyboard, mouse/trackpad, and whatever other extra components you want.

