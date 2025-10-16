Deal: The Apple Mac Mini M4 is too good for just $499

I was talking to a friend about the Apple Mac Mini M4 some days ago, and upon checking, it was at full price. I told him to wait a bit, and it would go on sale. Well, that day came quickly! It’s $100 off right now! Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 for just $499 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s for the base version of the Mac Mini M4, which has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Apple computers were known for being overpriced, so it’s interesting to see that now they offer some fantastic value. For example, the Apple Mac Mini M4 is the cheapest Apple computer at just $599, and today you can get it for even cheaper.

This is impressive because it is not just a capable computer; it is actually better than many of Apple’s own laptops, which are significantly more expensive. The only downside (and a very important one) is that this one doesn’t really offer portability. Sure, it is small, and you can take it places, but it needs to be plugged in to power and all peripherals for you to use it.

All that said, those who don’t need true mobility will love it. You’ll get an Apple M4 processor and 16GB of RAM. Performance won’t be an issue for the vast majority. And while these components are the same as what you would get in an M4 laptop, this one performs better because it features active cooling. Additionally, the internals aren’t as compacted. With better cooling, you get less throttling, so the device can carry heavier workloads for longer. It will also cool down faster when it does get too hot.

While meant to live on a desk, the Mac Mini is tiny at 5 x 5 x 2 inches, so it won’t take up much space. Thanks to its iconic aluminum body, it also happens to look really lovely, so it won’t be an eyesore. Surprisingly, it also has plenty of ports. These include a couple of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack in the front, as well as two extra Thunderbolt connections, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI output in the back.

Want in on this deal? It wasn’t around just a few days ago, so catch it before it disappears again!

