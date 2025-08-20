Hot deal: The Apple Mac Mini M4 is $100 off

Interestingly enough, the cheapest Mac computer is far from being the least capable. In fact, the Apple Mac Mini M4 is better than several much more expensive Apple laptops. With a retail price of $599, the value per dollar is impressive. And things get even better when you can find it on sale, like today. You can take it home for just $499 right now! Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 for just $499 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This deal is for the base model, with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Upgraded models are also on sale, though. Check them out if you need a bit more power.

If you don’t need mobility, a laptop may not be worth the extra price. Getting a desktop computer can save you money and/or give you more performance. The Apple Mac Mini M4 is the perfect example. It’s only $499 right now, but it beats many of its bigger brothers, even ones that cost twice its price or more!

There is one caveat to keep in mind, though. Laptops cost more, but they also come ready to use, with all you need already built in. If you’re getting the Mac Mini, you’ll need to consider that you will also need a keyboard, mouse/trackpad, and a monitor. You may already have those, but if you don’t, consider that extra cost.

Now, let’s dig into what makes this so special. It has the same Apple M4 processor and 16GB of RAM you’ll find on other base M4 computers, including MacBook Air and Pro models. One would assume they perform identically, but the Apple Mac Mini M4 is actually better. This is mainly because it has much better active cooling, and the internal components aren’t as crammed in there. A cooler computer can push higher loads of performance for a more prolonged period.

That said, even if the performance was identical to the laptop counterparts, those also do amazingly. They can edit RAW photography and 4K video without an issue. The Mac Mini will do even better.

Of course, one main highlight is the design. The Apple Mac Mini M4 is smaller than all its predecessors at a mere 5 x 5 x 2in. This means it won’t take up too much space on your desk; some people even hide it behind the monitor. But even if it’s in clear view, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s tiny and actually looks pretty nice. The aluminum body is clean and minimalist, following that iconic design language Apple is known for.

While you wouldn’t imagine so, it also comes with plenty of ports! The front has a couple of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack. Additionally, you’ll find two extra USB-C Thunderbolt-compatible ports in the back, along with an Ethernet port, an HDMI output, and a power port.

Honestly, if you don’t need a portable computer, this is one heck of a deal considering the level of performance you can get out of it. This is not the best price we’ve seen the Apple Mac Mini M4 go for, but it is pretty close. The record-low price is $469, but that only happened once and briefly. We don’t see it happening again soon, so it might be a good idea to catch this offer while it’s available.

