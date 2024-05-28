Apple Watch: Leaked photos reveal smartwatch band Apple never released

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of an Apple Watch band that never made it to production have emerged online.

The sports version was reportedly available in red and white. There was also a leather version in brown, red, and ultraviolet.

The band may have been canceled due to production difficulties and other problems

It’s not unusual for a company to create a design, cancel it for whatever reason, and then move on to something else. What is uncommon, however, is actually getting to see the product the company discarded. But a new leak appears to give us a look at an abandoned Apple Watch band design that never made it to production.

A tipster who goes by @StellaFudge on X (formerly Twitter) has shared multiple images of what they say is the “Apple Deployment Band.” The tipster claims that there are different types of this band, and less than 15 are known to exist.

One version of the strap is said to be of the sports variety and comes in red or white. The pictures down below are believed to be the red variant of this sports band. It appears there are also a few leather variants that reportedly come in Saddle Brown, Red, and Ultraviolet.

As you can see in the images, the buckle is attached to the band and has a pin bar to secure it at the end. The tipster says it adjusts “similar to a sports band, but has a greater degree of support for wrists.”

It’s unknown why Apple didn’t follow through with this design. However, the tipster guesses that it could have something to due with the buckle being difficult to produce. They also note that adjusting the sizing is annoying and “getting the wrist adjustment size right is a struggle.”

How do you feel about this long-forgotten Apple Watch band? Also what’s your favorite type of Apple Watch band? Let us know in the poll below.

What is your favorite type of Apple Watch band? 17 votes Leather 24 % Stainless steel 35 % Silicone 24 % Nylon 12 % Other 6 %

