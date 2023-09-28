From action button to USB-C: Major leak details iPhone SE 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A variety of iPhone SE 4 details have leaked online.

The phone will apparently have a design largely based on the iPhone 14.

It’s believed that the device could get an action button, USB-C, and Face ID.

There have been conflicting claims about the iPhone SE 4 in recent months, with some sources suggesting that the more affordable smartphone might not even be on the cards for 2024.

Now, MacRumors has revealed a slew of iPhone SE 4 details, citing preliminary pre-production information from its own sources. For one, it claims that the device, apparently codenamed Ghost, will have a design that’s mostly based on the iPhone 14.

The outlet also confirmed that two major iPhone 15 Pro series features are coming to the iPhone SE 4, namely USB-C connectivity and the action button.

It’s believed that the device will offer a single rear camera, with the outlet saying it could get a 48MP camera. Apple has also apparently designed five possible camera bumps for consideration. These housings either contain the camera and flash in a bump, or only have a raised camera ring (ostensibly like the iPhone SE 2022).

How much would you pay for the iPhone SE 4? 201 votes $700 to $750 2 % $600 to $699 4 % $500 to $599 20 % $400 to $499 37 % Under $400 37 %

Switching to the front of the device, MacRumors says the new iPhone SE will likely offer an OLED screen in line with the iPhone 14. This would be the first time an iPhone SE model packs an OLED screen instead of an LCD panel. It also claimed that the new device will ship with Face ID instead of Touch ID, which would be another first for the SE range.

The outlet added that Apple was using the iPhone SE 4 and a version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to test an in-house 5G modem (codenamed Sinope). However, it’s doubtful that we’ll see this modem in a commercial iPhone anytime soon after Apple renewed a deal with Qualcomm. The announcement specifically mentions that Qualcomm’s 5G modems will power Apple smartphones in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

