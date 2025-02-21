New leak suggests the iPhone Fold could take inspiration from the Pixel Fold

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s upcoming book-style foldable phone will apparently have an outer screen that’s “shorter and fatter” than the OPPO Find N.

It’s also believed that the inner screen “unfolds like an iPad.”

There could be a big difference in size between the inner and outer screens compared to other foldables.

Apple has been working on foldable phones for several years now, but we recently heard purported details about a book-style Apple foldable. Now, it looks like we have more apparent information.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that the upcoming Apple foldable phone (or iPhone Fold) will have a 5.49-inch outer screen that’s somewhat similar to the OPPO Find N but “shorter and fatter.” Meanwhile, the device is said to offer a 7.74-inch inner screen that “unfolds like an iPad.”

The tipster added that the “ratio of inner and outer screens is indeed unprecedented.” We’re guessing the leaker means that the size difference between the two displays will be much bigger than on rival foldables. The original OPPO Find N had a 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.1-inch folding display, while the Pixel Fold had a squat 5.8-inch display and a 7.6-inch inner screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch folding screen.

This all suggests that the iPhone Fold could be the most compact book-style foldable phone on the market, following in the footsteps of the Find N and Google Pixel Fold. There’s no word on the device’s thickness just yet, so we’re keen to see if Apple can take on devices like the OPPO Find N5 and HONOR Magic V3.

I’m also interested to see whether Apple is able to address other long-standing foldable issues, such as the plastic folding screens and the inferior IP ratings compared to conventional phones.

