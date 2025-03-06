Apple's iPhone Fold could boast a thin, pocketable body but pack a hefty price

Gary Sims / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a reliable industry analyst, the Apple iPhone Fold may cost in excess of $2,000 when it launches in 2026.

The foldable phone will also reportedly boast a body that’s thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

However, it could pack a much smaller external display than its two would-be rivals.

We’ve heard various leaks from several reliable sources about Apple’s upcoming foldable phone, including the device’s possible design and some tentative specs. Now, thanks to a reliable source, we have a more concrete idea of the iPhone Fold’s core traits and what could be its astronomical price.

According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone foldable could cost between $2,000 and $2,500 when it arrives in 2026. That’s a far cry from the expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1899.99 at Samsung) and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1799 at Amazon).

iPhone foldable: Rumored design and specs

Beyond the pricing, Ming-Chi Kuo also offered up some interesting predictions about the phone’s physical design. Kuo notes that the phone could measure between 9 and 9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when outstretched. This is impressive, considering Touch ID may return as a side button on the device’s edge. Those measurements would make Apple’s foldable attempt thinner than Samsung’s and Google’s devices.

The device’s hinge — arguably the most crucial cog in a foldable’s design — could be made of steel and titanium alloy, while titanium is reserved for the body. That frame reportedly houses “the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.” Kuo didn’t mention composition or capacity, so we’ll have to see if Apple’s silicon battery dawn is near.

As for display size, we’re looking at a “7.8-inch crease-free inner display” supported by a 5.5-inch external panel. Although that external screen is substantially smaller than Samsung and Google’s devices, it does mesh with previous leaks. Tipster Digital Chat Station quoted a similar external screen size in a February leak and likened it to the 2021 OPPO Find N, albeit “shorter and fatter.”

The phone could also pack a dual camera array for daily photography and videography duties paired with “one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.”

The table below provides a closer look at the Apple foldable’s specs, as predicted by Kuo, compared to those of its likely rivals.

Apple Foldable (rumored) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold OPPO Find N5 HONOR Magic V3 Body thickness

Apple Foldable (rumored) 9-9.5 mm folded

4.5-4.8 mm unfolded

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 12.1 mm folded

5.6 mm unfolded

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 10.5 mm folded

5.1 mm unfolded

OPPO Find N5 8.9 mm folded

4.2 mm unfolded

HONOR Magic V3 9.2 mm folded

4.35 mm unfolded

Screen size

Apple Foldable (rumored) 7.8-inch foldable screen

5.5-inch external screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 7.6-inch foldable screen

6.3-inch external screen

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 8-inch foldable screen

6.3-inch external screen

OPPO Find N5 8.12-inch foldable screen

6.62-inch external screen

HONOR Magic V3 7.9-inch foldable screen

6.45-inch external screen

Price

Apple Foldable (rumored) $2,000 - $2,500

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,899

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1,799

OPPO Find N5 SG$2,499 (~$1,875)

HONOR Magic V3 £1,699.99 (~$2,200)



When is the Apple iPhone Fold coming? Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the device’s specs will be confirmed in the second quarter of 2025, with production commencing in Q4 2025 in time for a 2026 launch. Apple reportedly plans to sell between 3 and 5 million units next year, with a second-generation model set for 2027.

