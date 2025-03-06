Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple's iPhone Fold could boast a thin, pocketable body but pack a hefty price
Published on4 hours ago
- According to a reliable industry analyst, the Apple iPhone Fold may cost in excess of $2,000 when it launches in 2026.
- The foldable phone will also reportedly boast a body that’s thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
- However, it could pack a much smaller external display than its two would-be rivals.
We’ve heard various leaks from several reliable sources about Apple’s upcoming foldable phone, including the device’s possible design and some tentative specs. Now, thanks to a reliable source, we have a more concrete idea of the iPhone Fold’s core traits and what could be its astronomical price.
According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone foldable could cost between $2,000 and $2,500 when it arrives in 2026. That’s a far cry from the expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1899.99 at Samsung) and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1799 at Amazon).
iPhone foldable: Rumored design and specs
Beyond the pricing, Ming-Chi Kuo also offered up some interesting predictions about the phone’s physical design. Kuo notes that the phone could measure between 9 and 9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when outstretched. This is impressive, considering Touch ID may return as a side button on the device’s edge. Those measurements would make Apple’s foldable attempt thinner than Samsung’s and Google’s devices.
The device’s hinge — arguably the most crucial cog in a foldable’s design — could be made of steel and titanium alloy, while titanium is reserved for the body. That frame reportedly houses “the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.” Kuo didn’t mention composition or capacity, so we’ll have to see if Apple’s silicon battery dawn is near.
As for display size, we’re looking at a “7.8-inch crease-free inner display” supported by a 5.5-inch external panel. Although that external screen is substantially smaller than Samsung and Google’s devices, it does mesh with previous leaks. Tipster Digital Chat Station quoted a similar external screen size in a February leak and likened it to the 2021 OPPO Find N, albeit “shorter and fatter.”
The phone could also pack a dual camera array for daily photography and videography duties paired with “one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.”
The table below provides a closer look at the Apple foldable’s specs, as predicted by Kuo, compared to those of its likely rivals.
|Apple Foldable (rumored)
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|OPPO Find N5
|HONOR Magic V3
Body thickness
|Apple Foldable (rumored)
9-9.5 mm folded
4.5-4.8 mm unfolded
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
12.1 mm folded
5.6 mm unfolded
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
10.5 mm folded
5.1 mm unfolded
|OPPO Find N5
8.9 mm folded
4.2 mm unfolded
|HONOR Magic V3
9.2 mm folded
4.35 mm unfolded
Screen size
|Apple Foldable (rumored)
7.8-inch foldable screen
5.5-inch external screen
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
7.6-inch foldable screen
6.3-inch external screen
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
8-inch foldable screen
6.3-inch external screen
|OPPO Find N5
8.12-inch foldable screen
6.62-inch external screen
|HONOR Magic V3
7.9-inch foldable screen
6.45-inch external screen
Price
|Apple Foldable (rumored)
$2,000 - $2,500
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
$1,899
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
$1,799
|OPPO Find N5
SG$2,499 (~$1,875)
|HONOR Magic V3
£1,699.99 (~$2,200)
When is the Apple iPhone Fold coming?
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the device’s specs will be confirmed in the second quarter of 2025, with production commencing in Q4 2025 in time for a 2026 launch. Apple reportedly plans to sell between 3 and 5 million units next year, with a second-generation model set for 2027.