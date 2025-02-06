Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
iPhone 7 owners are getting up to $349 payout for a weird defect
Published on6 hours ago
- Apple iPhone 7 series owners who were affected by a Loop Disease issue are reportedly receiving a settlement payout.
- iPhone 7 owners who were part of a class-action lawsuit against Apple will receive up to $349 each.
The iPhone 7 line was a landmark release for Apple in several ways, offering water resistance for the first time and a telephoto camera on the Plus variant. Unfortunately, some users also suffered from a so-called Loop Disease defect. There is good news, though, as affected owners are finally receiving a payout.
9to5Mac reports that affected iPhone 7 series owners who were part of a class-action lawsuit are starting to receive payouts for the defect as part of a settlement. The settlement website notes that users who paid Apple out-of-pocket for repairs or replacements as a result of the defect are entitled to a payment of $50 to $349. Affected users who reported the Loop Disease issue to Apple but didn’t pay for repairs/replacements are entitled to a payout of up to $125.
The Loop Disease issue concerned the audio IC chip in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Users reported issues such as a greyed-out Voice Memo icon, a greyed-out speaker icon during calls, and no voice commands in Siri.
The settlement website notes that Apple denies all allegations made in the class-action lawsuit and that the settlement wasn’t an admission of guilt by the iPhone maker.
In any event, this is good news for iPhone 7 series owners who suffered from this problem and had to pay for repairs/replacements out of their own pocket.