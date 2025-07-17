Apple could copy this great S24 Ultra display feature for iPhone 17 Pro series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra both use Corning’s Gorilla Armor display protection. In addition to improved durability, Gorilla Armor drastically reduces screen glare. It looks like Apple could also jump on the anti-glare bandwagon later this year.

A “reliable source” told MacRumors (spotted via SamMobile ) that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass on their screens. Unfortunately, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air aren’t tipped to get this feature.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple potentially copying Samsung in this regard. We initially heard this rumor back in March 2024 . However, a MacRumors source noted in April that Apple had yield issues and may have canceled it for the iPhone 17 line. So it seems like Apple’s supplier has now improved production to the point where it can actually be used.

We hope Apple’s anti-reflective tech is as good as the Gorilla Armor and Gorilla Armor 2 coatings seen on Samsung’s last two Ultra phones.

Colleague Aamir Siddiqui felt that Gorilla Armor was the best thing about the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

It is shockingly glare-free, to the point that you start noticing how bad the light reflections can be on other competing devices.

In any event, we’re glad to see Apple apparently embracing anti-glare tech on iPhones. But we hope this is just the beginning and that more smartphone makers adopt these coatings soon.