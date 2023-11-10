You'll soon be able to record Spatial videos with the iPhone 15 Pro

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 2 with support for Spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Spatial videos can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

To record 3D Spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, you’ll have to enable a toggle from the Settings app.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will soon be able to record Spatial videos. The feature is now live in the latest iOS 17.2 beta 2 as per 9to5Mac.

Spatial videos are clips users will be able to view on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. There’s a new “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro” toggle in the Settings app. When enabled, a Spatial option appears in the Camera app.

According to Apple, Spatial videos are recorded in 1080p at 30fps. The company recommends the iPhone should be in landscape mode and stable for recording Spatial videos. These videos weigh approximately 130MB for a minute-long recording.

Users will be able to watch these videos on the Vision Pro when it’s released early next year. Currently, when you record and view the Spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro, you won’t see the 3D effect. It’ll look like a standard 1080p video.

“Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro,” Apple says. “Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

When the Vision Pro comes to market, you can also record Spatial videos with the headset.

