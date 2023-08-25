New iPhone 15 Pro colors to replace Gold and Purple options

9to5Mac

TL;DR According to a new leak, the iPhone 15 Pro will come in new gray and dark blue color options.

Apple is reportedly retiring the gold shade this year.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be available in five colorways.

Apple’s just a few weeks away from launching the iPhone 15 series, and there’s a new leak about the phones almost every single day. Today, we learn from folks over at 9to5Mac that Apple will release two new color options for the two iPhone 15 Pro models.

These new colorways are expected to replace the gold and purple shades that are available in the current iPhone 14 lineup. In fact, Apple has offered gold iPhones ever since the iPhone XS that released in 2018.

The new colorways include gray and dark blue options. The former will likely be called “Titan Gray,” and folks at 9to5Mac have also shared an image of the new shade to show what it’ll possibly look like (see above).

Apple is expected to replace stainless steel with titanium as the new material for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apart from changing the way the phones look, the material is also expected to make them weigh less than their predecessors.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected release in five color options, including black, green, blue, yellow, and pink. Apple could add an additional shade to the line in the spring.

