Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple iPhone 15 colors: What are your options?
The new Apple iPhone 15 series is here, and it includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can read our iPhone 15 guide to learn more about the series and pick the right one, but we know many of you are also wondering what options you have in terms of iPhone 15 colors.
QUICK ANSWER
The iPhone 15 colors are different depending on whether you're getting the regular or Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. Alternatively, the iPhone 15 Pro models are available in black, white, blue, and natural titanium.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colors
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get more fun and colorful color options.
- Black
- Blue
- Green
- Yellow
- Pink
Good looking display
Great 48MP camera
Reliable experience
Solid 48MP camera
iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max colors
If you’re going with one of the iPhone 15 Pro models, your color options get a bit less hue-happy. These are much more serious colors.
- Black titanium
- White titanium
- Blue titanium
- Natural titanium
Titanium design
Ray Tracing
High-end specs
Titanium design
FAQs
There was a rumor stating the iPhone 15 might come with matching colored cables, and there were even leaked images of them. These seemed great, as they were not only colorful, but seemed more resistant, as they were threaded. Sadly, Apple made no announcement of such cables, and its website shows the same white cable we’re used to. As for those leaked colored cables, they might be for another product.
Sadly, the iPhone 15 series continues the trend of not including a charger in the box. You will only get the device and a cable. Here’s our list of the best iPhone 15 chargers, if you need one.
There is no price difference for different iPhone 15 colors. They all cost the same. Some colors may be harder to find, depending on where you buy the phone, though.
As of the time of its launch, there is no Product Red iPhone 15 color option. It might come later.