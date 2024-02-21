The iPhone 15's battery health is better than any iPhone before, and it's catching up to Android

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has updated its battery health guidance for the iPhone 15 series, claiming that its battery now lasts for 1000 cycles before it reaches 80% of its original capacity.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 series and prior models last for 500 cycles before reaching 80% of their original capacity.

Samsung and Google do not make such claims, but OPPO’s Battery Health Engine claims newer hardware can last up to 1,600 cycles before reaching 80% of its original capacity.

The iPhone 15 series has been one of the bigger changes to the iPhone in recent years, even though the phones may appear to have improved only incrementally. Plenty of small changes have added to a better year-on-year upgrade experience, and surprisingly, more are being found. Apple has just updated its guidance on the battery health of the iPhone 15, and it claims the battery on these phones can last twice as long before deteriorating.

Apple’s support document on battery health was recently updated to state that the batteries of the iPhone 15 models are designed to retain 80% of their original capacity at 1000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions. In comparison, the batteries of iPhone 14 and previous models are designed to retain 80% of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions.

The company mentions to 9to5Mac that its testing involved “charging and discharging the battery 1000 times under specific circumstances representing common use cases.” The improvement is said to be due to Apple’s continued updates to battery components and power management systems over the years.

Apple also makes it very easy to check an iPhone’s battery health. Simply go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging to know how much of its original capacity your battery can currently hold. If it is below 80%, you would benefit from a battery replacement.

Android does not make it easy to check battery health, but we hope to see some improvements with Android 15 on newer hardware. However, Apple’s claims on battery health are just about catching up with some of the improvements we have seen on Android devices.

For instance, OPPO’s Battery Health Engine tech that we see on OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme phones claims that these newer battery tech smartphones can maintain 80% of their original battery capacity after as many as 1,600 cycles. To our knowledge, Samsung and Google do not make any such claims officially, so Apple’s claims were widely considered the industry standard. Note that no company has detailed its exact testing procedure to reach its claimed number.

