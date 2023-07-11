Today only: Apple iPads plunge below $250 for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple is known for producing fantastic devices, but also for slapping big price tags on them and rarely offering significant discounts. However, even the Tim Cook behemoth can’t resist offering bargains on Amazon Prime Day, with some iPad models available under $250 for the first time.

Both the 9th and 10th Gen iPad are subject to price drops in this sale, with several variants discounted until midnight tonight. For example, the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the 9th Gen iPad is 24% off at just $249. It features the A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and a 12MP Ultrawide front camera with Center Stage. It’s not the most powerful Apple tablet on the market, but at this record-low price, it’s hard to ignore.

Remember that you’ll probably need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals. You can always grab the Prime 30-day free trial to snap up these deals and cancel before the trial period expires.

