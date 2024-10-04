Apple iPad Mini goes back to its all-time low price

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Apple iPad Mini is one of my favorite tablets. It’s the best option if you want a higher-end tablet with a smaller size, really. The price shows its worth, though, as it has a $499 retail price. It’s good to keep your eyes open for any deals, and today, we have a really nice one for you. The 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is currently $119 off, bringing the price down to $380. By the way, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the iPad Mini reach. Buy the Apple iPad mini for $380

This offer is available from Amazon. This specific discount only applies to the Space Gray and Starlight color versions. The Pink and Purple models are also discounted, but those will cost a bit more at $389.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $119.01

The 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is from 2021, but it is still a great little tablet in 2024. It comes with an Apple A15 Bionic processor, which was a high-end chip at launch. Paired with the 4GB of RAM, it is still a great performer, and it will handle any task with ease. It will even be able to handle some photo and video editing using mobile apps.

It also helps that the Apple iPad Mini is very portable. You will get an 8.3-inch display with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. Not only is the resolution sharp, but it holds a really nice panel that can output the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great option for creatives. This is especially true considering it also supports both the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil and the USB-C Apple Pencil.

Battery life is pretty nice, at 10 hours under typical usage. Even when we tried to push it with more intensive apps and games, we still managed to make it last about seven hours.

Again, this is still a record-low price, and we don’t see the iPad Mini reach this price often. You might want to take advantage of this sale soon. If you’re not convinced by this deal, you should also check out our list of the best Android tablets to find some alternatives.

