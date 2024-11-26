Hot deal: Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro plunges back to its all-time low price!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The new Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro was just launched last month. While we usually don’t see significant discounts on brand-new Apple devices, it’s Black Friday season, and Apple products aren’t falling behind. You can currently get the 2024 iPad Mini for just $399.99, instead of the usual $499 retail price. Buy the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $399.99

This offer is available from Amazon, through an on-page coupon you must manually clip. Don’t forget to do this! This discounted price applies to all color versions except the Blue model.

The Apple iPad Mini is a bit of an odd series. While it is smaller, it is definitely not a lower-end tablet. In fact, the cheapest current Apple tablet is the iPad 10th Generation, which is larger at 10.9 inches. The Apple iPad Mini is small but mighty.

The performance will be no issue, as this tablet comes with a capable Apple A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM. It will run any application with ease, and you can even use it for mobile gaming. Additionally, this is currently the cheapest iPad that will get Apple Intelligence access. It’s certainly a nice addition if you care about AI.

Talking about size, the display measures 8.3 inches but has a really nice 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, and it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate. Creatives will also love that it supports the Apple Pencil Pro, and you can also use the Apple Pencil USB-C if you don’t need the most expensive stylus.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Battery life is estimated at up to 10 hours, which is pretty good for a tablet of this size. If you care for design and build quality, it actually looks exactly like the 6th-generation iPad Mini. This isn’t a bad thing, though. It has an aluminum back and Apple’s new design language. There are really fun color options, too, if you care to add a little flare to your experience.

While the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro has been discounted lately, it usually costs around $450-$480. This $399.99 offer is rare, and we’ve only seen it reach this price level once before. You might want to act quickly if you want to score this deal!

That said, the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is still an amazing device, and it’s available for $349.99 from Amazon right now.

Extra deals: Save more with the Apple iPad 10th Generation or Pixel Tablet

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $99.01 With Coupon!

Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Black Friday Deal!

While the Apple iPad Mini is great, some of you still don’t want to spend nearly $400 on a tablet. Here are a couple of cheaper alternatives for you.

If you want to stick with the Apple ecosystem, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is only $249.99 with an on-page coupon, if you get the Blue model. All other colors are $259. It’s a great casual tablet with a larger 10.9-inch display. It gets an Apple A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, which is still capable enough for most casual users. The design and color options are still outstanding, with a very similar aluminum build. Despite the larger screen, the battery life is still 10 hours. If you care about stylus support, you can use the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

You can also step into the Android side and get a Google Pixel Tablet. It’s down to $279 without the dock. You’ll get a Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it’s very capable. The display measures 10.95 inches and has a really crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, too. According to our tests, the battery life is also 10 hours.

If you’re not convinced by any of these devices, you can also take a look at our list of the best Android tablets for more options.

You might like

Comments