Deal: The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is $100 off!

Some people prefer a smaller tablet, and right now, the best small tablet you can buy is the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro. It’s not exactly cheap, so if you’ve been hunting for a good discount on it, right now it’s $100 off. That brings the total cost down to $399. Get the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for $399

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount is applied automatically. That said, not all color versions of the device get the same discount. The Space Gray, Blue, and Purple color versions are $399, while the Starlight model costs $484.

The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is in a bit of an odd position. We usually related smaller tablets with lower price points, but this is technically not a budget option. It is actually more expensive than the larger Apple iPad 10th Generation. Why would you opt for the smaller device?

For starters, some of us prefer smaller tablets, and this one will even fit in a large pants pocket. Not only that, but it is actually a much more capable device.

The performance is improved, offering an Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. This tablet will easily run nearly any app or game in the Apple App Store. It is also the cheapest iPad with support for Apple Intelligence. That’s a really nice addition if you want to be on the bleeding edge of artificial intelligence tech.

The rest of the tablet is also very competent. You’ll get an 8.3-inch display with a very nice 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. It can also reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate. If you’re creative or like taking notes, you’ll also love that it is compatible with the Apple Pencil USB-C and the Apple Pencil Pro. The battery life is pretty good, at about 10 hours on a full charge.

We really like the design and build quality, which goes in line with the rest of the iPad line-up. The aluminum back looks and feels great, and it has the new Apple design language with squared-off edges. It actually looks nearly identical to the 6th-gen iPad Mini. That said, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Why change something that is already good?

This is still the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro’s all-time low price, so you might want to act on this deal now. We don’t see it dropping further anytime soon, as this is a pretty new product, only launched last October. No significant deal events are expected to come soon, either.

Extra deal: The Apple iPad 10th Generation is $299

The iPad Mini is great, but if you prefer saving more money and don’t mind a larger screen, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is at a very nice discount right now. You can get one for just $299, in Blue, Silver, or Yellow.

I personally own this one, and can say it’s actually a pretty nice tablet. It has an Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM, so it won’t perform as well as the Mini, but it still does very well for casual apps and even some gaming. I personally own this one and haven’t encountered any issues or slowdowns yet.

Of course, you’ll get the benefit of using a larger 10.9-inch display with a sharp 2,360 x 1,640 definition. This may make it a better option for media consumption. I use it as a second monitor for my MacBook, so having the larger screen is nice. It has a larger battery, but it is still estimated to last up to 10 hours, likely because the larger screen uses more energy.

This one doesn’t support the Apple Pencil Pro, but you can still use the Apple Pencil 1st Generation and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

All things considered, this tablet is really good for just $299. I know I love mine. If you want some Android alternatives, though, here’s our list of the best Android tablets.

