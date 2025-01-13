The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro drops to its all-time-low price, saving you $100

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Apple refreshed its smallest tablet last October. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is a fantastic device, especially for those of us who like smaller pads. It’s not a low-end device, and its starting retail price is pretty costly at $499. Deals have popped up periodically, though, and right now, you can save $100 on it. Buy the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $399

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount is automatically applied. Furthermore, the sale price applies to all color versions available, including Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, and Purple.

The Apple iPad Mini series finds itself in a bit of an odd position. We would usually relate smaller tablets to budget options, but iPad Minis are actually considered high-end devices. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro may be small, but it is mighty.

For starters, you won’t find any issues with performance, as it comes with an Apple A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM. It will run any app or mobile game with ease. It is also still the cheapest iPad that is Apple Intelligence-ready, which is a really nice addition if you care about AI.

The rest of the tablet is just as competent. The 8.3-inch display has a crisp 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. It can also reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, which will be great for creatives, media consumers, and anyone who cares about color accuracy. Another nice pro is that it supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and even the Apple Pencil Pro.

The battery life isn’t amazing, given its size constraints, but you can still get up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is fairly good. We also really like the design and build quality. It actually looks just like the 6th-generation iPad Mini, featuring an aluminum back and Apple’s new squared-off design.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the price go for in the past, so it is at an all-time low. Because it’s such a new product, though, this deal doesn’t show up often once it is gone. You might want to take advantage of this offer now that you can.

Extra deal: The Apple MacBook Air M2 is only $799!

Apple’s iPads are great, and many of us would agree these are the best tablets the industry has to offer right now. That said, these may not be enough to get serious work done. We’ve seen some great deals on Apple MacBook Air laptops lately, and here’s a hot one.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is just $799, which is a $200 discount. This is considered a high-end portable laptop, so we’re still impressed by the value you get for a dollar under $800.

The M2 processor and 16GB RAM keep this device running snappy. I have edited RAW photos with this same model without a single issue or slowdown. Some of our team members can also attest that this chip can even edit 4K videos! In summary, this laptop has more than enough power for most users.

Because this is technically a high-end, ultra-portable computer, you can expect great quality out of everything else. The all-metal design is gorgeous, it has a backlit keyboard, and the large glass trackpad is a beauty to use. The 13.6-inch screen has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, which is far superior to the usual 1,080p definition we usually get on similarly-sized laptops. It can also reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

If you care for battery life, this one lasts up to 18 hours on a full charge. Not bad for a tablet this portable! I actually bought this one during Black Friday, and it was worth every single penny.

If you want to save even more, the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM is also on sale for $749. 8GB of RAM is still suitable for most casual users, but we still believe the $50 upgrade is worth it to get 16GB. If anything, you will be more future-proofed.

