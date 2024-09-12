The Apple iPad Mini goes back to its all-time low price

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation is a great little tablet for those who prefer a more portable device, but the $499 retail price may seem a bit high to some. Great deals will show up from time to time, though, and right now, it’s back to its all-time low price of $380. That is a $119 discount on its full price! Get the Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation for $380

This deal is available directly from Amazon. It’s also worth noting the discount applies to all color versions of the iPad Mini: Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Pink.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $119.01

The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation is the best small tablet around, even though it’s from 2021. Despite its smaller size, it is still considered a high-end tablet. The design and build quality is as good as any other Apple product, featuring a sleek and solid metallic build with the iconic logo in the back, and pretty small bezels along the front. It looks gorgeous, and the smaller size makes it much easier to carry around and handle.

The rest of the experience is just as good. It comes with an 8.3-inch display with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. The performance will be no issue, as it still features an Apple A15 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. That is the same processor you can find on the iPhone 13 Pro models and the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 14. And battery life is pretty good for a tablet of this size, at about 10 hours while web surfing.

This tablet is actually among the best Apple has to offer before you start paying some serious cash for a tablet. It’s actually better than the newer iPad 10th Generation, which comes with an Apple A14 Bionic processor. And it has support for both the USB-C Apple Pencil and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil.

Make sure to sign up for this deal sooner rather than later. Remember, this is an all-time low price, and these deals usually don’t last long.

Extra deal: The Apple iPad 10th Generation is also on sale!

Apple iPad (10th Generation) in Pink Apple iPad (10th Generation) in Pink The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

If you want a larger 10.9-inch display, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is also on sale for $299 right now, but only the Pink model. You’ll have to pay a bit more if you want any of the other color versions.

Of course, it has a larger display, so it has a higher 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. It also has a larger battery, but it still lasts 10 hours on a single charge. It has an older A14 Bionic processor, but is still plenty fast. And it supports the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, and it also works with the USB-C Apple Pencil. Otherwise, the experience will be very similar, only larger.

Of course, if you want more alternatives, you can always check out our list of the best Android tablets.

You might like

Comments