Apple's next iPad Air could have a higher refresh rate, but we're not so sure

TL;DR An anonymous source claims that Apple’s next iPad Air will feature a 90Hz display.

It’s alleged that the display will remain an LCD.

The source also suggests that similar displays will make it into the 24-inch iMac and the next-generation Studio Display.

Although the 2024 iPad Pro featured a 120Hz display, that refresh rate didn’t make it into the iPad Air that was released earlier this year. A sketchy rumor suggests this will change in 2025 with the refresh rate jumping up to 90Hz.

According to an anonymous source on the Upgrade podcast, Apple is ready to bump up the refresh rate on the next iPad Air. The 2024 iPad Air has a refresh rate of 60Hz, but the source claims that the 2025 model will be improved to have a 90Hz refresh rate. They add that the display will still be an LCD panel and that similar screens are being prepared for the 24-inch iMac and next-generation Studio Display.

It’s important to note that there is no way to confirm this rumor. We also can’t rely on the track record of this leaker as they are anonymous. As such, this rumor should be taken with a healthy dose of salt.

At the moment, there’s not much known about the iPad Air’s display. But if this rumor is true, it would put the 2025 iPad Air’s display on par with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

