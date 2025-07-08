Catch an all-time low price on the 2025 iPad Air with $120 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This year, Prime Day brings a standout deal for those in the market for a new tablet. Amazon is offering a notable discount on the Apple iPad Air, making it a perfect opportunity to grab this cutting-edge device for less. Apple iPad Air for $629.99 (16% off)

During this event, you can pick up the latest 11-inch iPad Air for just $629.99, down from the usual $749. This marks a significant 16% saving relative to the recommended retail price and is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) Pro functionality in the Air form-factor One of the most popular tablets on the market gets a decent refresh for 2024, the Apple iPad Air 6 now rocks the M2 chipset, is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and comes with 128GB - 1TB of storage. Made for everyday use, it pairs nicely with the iPad Pro for hard-core users.

Apple’s iPad Air houses the powerful M3 chip, boosting performance by up to 20% compared to last year’s model. Its Liquid Retina display ensures vibrant visuals with a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640 pixels and brightness of up to 500 nits. Both front and rear cameras are 12MP and support 4K video recording, which is ideal for capturing sharp images and videos (for a tablet). With connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, you’re set for fast data transfer, while the integrated Touch ID offers secure access.

Its all-day battery life means you can browse or watch videos for up to ten hours without needing a charge. Available in four colors — blue, purple, starlight, and space gray — and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, there’s plenty of room to store your files and apps.

Remember, these Prime Day offers are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, now’s a great time to start your 30-day free trial and make the most of these deals.