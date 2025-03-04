Apple's speedy new iPad Air threatens to leave Android tablets in the dust

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has announced a new iPad Air with the M3 chip, which it claims offers significant speed and graphics improvements.

A redesigned Magic Keyboard introduces a larger trackpad and function row at a lower price than previous models.

The standard iPad has also been upgraded with the A16 chip and double the base storage.

Apple has long set the standard in the tablet market, and its latest refresh aims to keep it that way. The tech giant has unveiled a new generation of iPad Air models, now powered by the M3 chip, which should deliver a significant boost in performance. The latest update includes a redesigned Magic Keyboard aimed at enhancing productivity, while the standard iPad has also been upgraded.

Apple emphasized the extra speed and power of the new iPad Air in its press release on Tuesday morning. The M3 chip brings a more powerful 8-core CPU, which Apple claims is up to 35% faster in multithreaded performance compared to the previous M1-equipped iPad Air. The company also states that the M3’s 9-core GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics performance than the M1, now supporting dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. These improvements could mean enhancements such as more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in graphics-heavy applications like games and creative software.

Apple also highlights improvements to AI-driven features, with a Neural Engine that it says is up to 60% faster than before. This boost is expected to improve machine learning tasks such as image recognition and smart editing tools in apps like Photos and Notes.

To complement the new iPad Air, Apple has introduced an updated Magic Keyboard. The latest version features a larger built-in trackpad and a new 14-key function row for adjusting brightness and volume more easily. The keyboard includes a USB-C port for charging, similar to the Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad Pro.

The standard iPad has also received an update, now being equipped with an A16 chip and double the base storage of its predecessor. Apple says the A16 provides up to a 30% improvement in performance over the previous model and also claims that the updated iPad is up to 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet. The small print clarifies that this comparison is against Qualcomm SM6375-based Android tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air and the updated standard iPad begin today, and they will be available to buy from March 12. The iPad Air remains available in two sizes, and pricing is also unchanged, with the 11-inch model starting at $599 and the 13-inch model at $799, with a $50 discount for education models. It will be offered in blue, purple, Starlight, and Space Gray, with storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The new Magic Keyboard is priced at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch version.

