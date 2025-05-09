The Apple iPad A16 hits new record-low price, but only in one color!

Are you looking to get an Apple iPad A16? It’s the brand’s latest budget tablet, and it is already one of the better value tablets, even without a discount. Now, if you really want to save, today you can get it at an all-time low price, but only in one color. If you pick the Pink Apple iPad A16, you can get it for $277.78, saving you $71.22. Buy the Apple iPad A16 in Pink for just $277.78 ($71.22 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. As mentioned above, only the Pink color version of the Apple iPad A16 is discounted this low. All other colors are available for $299, which is still a pretty good deal.

The Apple iPad A16 is a very good tablet, even at its full $349 price point. This discount makes it a bit of a steal, really. Base iPad models are among the most popular. This is because of the value-per-dollar they offer these days. While considered a “budget tablet,” the Apple iPad A16 provides a really nice experience. It’s also nice to see such a good deal on it, as it was only released this last March, 2025.

The main upgrade with this model is the processor, as it sports an Apple A16 chip. This offers a nice bump in performance, even if it keeps the same 4GB of RAM. I won the previous version, and the Apple iPad 10th Gen is already pretty capable. I’ve used it to edit RAW photography, play games, and more. Not once have I seen it slow down, so we are sure the Apple A16 processor will be plenty powerful for most users. The only downside here is that it still has no access to Apple Intelligence, but not everyone cares much for that.

Another nice upgrade is that the Apple iPad A16 gets a 128GB SSD as a minimum, which is twice what the base Apple iPad 10th Gen had. This translates to more space for your apps, games, and files.

The 11-inch screen is pretty nice, too. It offers a sharp 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. And if you want to get creative, you can use the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation with it.

Despite the low price, the this tablet is built very nicely. It keeps that iconic metal build that has made Apple devices so recognizable. The measurements stay the same at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in dimensions, and it weighs only 1.05lbs. Even the battery life stays identical to its predecessor, at up to 10 hours per charge.

Again, this is an all-time low price for the Apple iPad A16, and those don’t tend to stick around for long. If you’re looking for a great tablet at a low price, jump on this one. Of course, you might not be a fan of iPads. If that’s the case, here is a list of the best Android tablets.