Apple iPad deals: Save $100-$150 on these great tablets

While here at Android Authority, we live and breathe Google’s mobile OS, we try to stay objective and recognize when competing platforms do something better. In the current market, Apple iPads offer a better experience at a lower price, and they often go on sale. Let’s go over today’s deals together. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for $299 ($50 off) Buy the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for $399.99 ($99.01 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. These discounts apply to nearly all color versions of both tablets. The only exception is the Apple iPad Mini in Starlight.

Apple iPad A16

This is Apple’s most affordable tablet, and we would recommend it even at its $349 price point. These base models tend to be very popular because modern iterations offer excellent performance, a nice design, and an overall outstanding experience. Most people will be more than happy with the Apple iPad A16.

That said, the experience doesn’t change much compared to the previous model. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

The Apple iPad A16 has a metallic construction and a sleek design that is iconic of Apple tablets. The 11-inch display is large and looks great, thanks to the 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. And if you want, you can take advantage of the Apple Pencil USB-C or Apple Pencil First-Generation.

The performance won’t be an issue. It gets an Apple A16 processor that works very well, and can honestly handle any app or task. It gets 4GB of RAM, which doesn’t seem impressive, but casual users will have no issue doing basic multitasking. This new model starts at 128GB, which is also nice considering the previous model started at 64GB. Battery life is pretty good, too, at about 10 hours per charge.

Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro

The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro may be smaller, but it is actually a higher-end tablet. The screen measures in at 8.3 inches, but it keeps a pretty nice 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. It also reproduces the DCI-P3 color spectrum, so it is more color-accurate. It also supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil Pro.

The rest of the general experience is definitely better. It gets an Apple A17 Pro and 8GB of RAM. The adoption of the newer chip makes it a better option for those who care about AI, as this processor supports Apple Intelligence. Of course, it also performs better, and having twice the RAM is definitely a nice addition for multitasking.

While it has a smaller body, battery life isn’t affected. It still gets 10 hours per charge. And of course, the general design and build quality stay the same, but in a smaller form factor. You really can’t go wrong with either of these iPads. Catch these deals while you can, as we don’t know when they’ll be gone. And if you still don’t want to go with Apple products, here’s our list of the best Android tablets!