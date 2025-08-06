Deal: No one should pay full price for an Apple iPad A16 anymore

After its March 2025 release, the Apple iPad A16 has almost never been at its full $349 price point. So much so that we would say no one should pay that much for it anymore. The right price to pay is $299, which is what it has cost most of the time since its launch, and what you can get it for today. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for $299 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

I have honestly been recommending the Apple iPad A16 to friends and family left and right. Value per dollar, nothing really beats it, especially if you can get it for $299. At this price, you’ll get a very capable tablet that can handle nearly anything a casual user can throw at it, and for a price that significantly undercuts the competition.

While considered a “budget tablet” the Apple iPad A16 comes with an Apple A16 processor, which is capable enough to run pretty much any app or game. I own the previous-generation base iPad, and have used it to edit short videos and RAW photos without a single hiccup. I also game on it. This means it will easily handle pretty much any other simpler process, and this one is even more powerful than mine.

It comes with 4GB of RAM, which isn’t much, but again, I’ve been using mine without issues. Apple optimizes its hardware and software very well. The only downside with this tablet is that it doesn’t support Apple Intelligence. You’ll need at least an A17 for that. That said, not everyone cares so much about AI. You can already use it on other devices, such as your computer or smartphone.

What’s nice about the Apple iPad A16 is that it has twice the base storage, at 128 GB, compared to its predecessor. This means you’ll have more room for apps, games, photos, files, etc.

This one also has a slightly larger 11-inch display with a sharp 2,360 x 1,640p resolution, making it a great multimedia screen. Additionally, it supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation, so you can also use it for taking notes, drawing, and more.

Like all other iPads, the A16 model is very nicely built. It has a metal construction that is now iconic. It looks and feels great. And it comes in some really fun colors these days. Battery life stays the same at up to 10 hours, which isn’t impressive anymore, but is still really good.

While not an all-time low, the $299 discounted price gets pretty close to it. We’ve seen it go down to $279.99 in the past, but only once and for a hot second. We’ve also reported a $277.78 deal in the past, but that was only for the Pink version, and again, it went away very quickly. If you’re looking for a good deal and can’t wait for a better discount, it’s pretty safe to get this tablet for $299 right now. You won’t save much if you wait.

If you absolutely want a non-Apple device, here’s our list of the best Android tablets. There are plenty of options.

