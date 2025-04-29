New Apple iPad A16 drops to a new record-low price!

The Apple iPad A16 was only released this March, so it makes sense we haven’t see any major deals on it. Things are starting to get good with today’s new all-time low price, though. The Apple iPad A16 has hit $299, a full $50 discount on the original price point. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for just $299 ($50 off)

This Apple iPad A16 offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions: Blue, Silver, Pink, and Yellow.

The Apple iPad A16 is a fantastic tablet, even at its full $349 price point. This $50 discount is just a cherry on top. A very tasty one, at that.

Base iPad models tend to be among the most popular, and we can see why. While technically “lower-end” end devices, they feel like premium tablets and offer an outstanding experience. All without breaking the bank! And this deal is especially nice, as the Apple iPad A16 is still a very new tablet, launched less than two months ago, in March 2025.

We would usually recommend the Apple iPad 10th Generation, as you can get it for about $250 most of the time. That said, the older model is actually more expensive than the A16 version today, which is odd. Not to mention, it’s becoming harder to find now. Why not upgrade?!

Åll that said, the experience is actually very similar. In fact, the new Apple iPad A16 keeps the same design as its predecessor. It even looks the same, and has the exact same 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in dimensions and 1.05lbs weight. You would have a hard time telling them apart side-to-side.

The main upgrade is the chip. The newer version comes with an Apple A16 processor. This means it will get a healthy performance boost. The base storage is now 128GB, instead of 64GB, which is also something many of you will love, as it gives you twice the storage space for apps and files. Arguably, 64GB is too little for today’s standards.

Performance won’t be an issue to most. I still use the Apple iPad 10th Generation, and the Apple A14 Bionic works surprisingly good. I even use it to edit raw photos and play games. The A16 chip in the newer iPad will definitely handle your tasks well. The only bad news is that it still doesn’t get Apple Intelligence support, as that requires at least an Apple A17 Pro SoC.

Another improvement is the ever-so-slightly larger display, but we don’t really think that is a true upgrade. I mean, the previous iPad had a 10.9-inch screen, while the A16 model has an 11-inch panel. The 0.1-inch difference in size is negligible.

Everything else keeps the same experience, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Why fix something that isn’t broken, right? It still has 4GB of RAM. The screen, while a tiny but larger, keeps the same 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. It supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation. The Apple iPad A16 even gets the same 10-hour battery life!

We can only assume this new record-low price on the Apple iPad A16 won’t last too long. Such offers tend to be short-lived. Jump on it while you can! If you’re not a fan, you can check out our list of the best Android tablets to find some great alternatives.