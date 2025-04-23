The Apple iPad A16 drops back to its record-low price

If you’re looking for an excellent tablet that won’t break the bank, your best current option is likely the Apple iPad A16. This is especially true considering it is at its record-low discounted price right now. You can buy the Apple iPad A16 for as low as $319.99, which is a $29.01 discount on its full price. Buy the Apple iPad A16 for $319.99 ($29.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Maximum savings are only available for the Blue and Yellow color versions. The Silver model costs $327, while the Pink version is currently the most expensive at $339.

Base iPad models tend to be among the most popular tablets, and we can see why. They come at reasonable price points and offer an awesome experience that can be very close to that of higher-end iPads. The deal gets even sweeter when you can get it on sale, such as today. And this deal is especially nice considering the Apple iPad A16 was only launched last month, in March 2025.

We would usually recommend the Apple iPad 10th Generation, because it has been cheaper and is nearly as good, but that one is now becoming much harder to find. Regardless, the Apple iPad A16 is a nice upgrade, even if the changes aren’t astronomical. It comes with an Apple A16 chip, which will bring a healthy performance bump. The base storage is now higher at 128GB, instead of 64GB, so you’ll have twice the room for apps and files.

Performance won’t be an issue for most people. I still use the Apple iPad 10th Generation, and it does very well with its Apple A14 Bionic chip. I even use it to edit RAW photos, and it has easily handled every app or task I’ve thrown at it. Sadly, the A16 model still won’t get Apple Intelligence access, though.

Otherwise, the experience is pretty similar to what we’re used to with the 10th-gen iPad. Sure, the screen is larger, but only by 0.1 inches. The Apple iPad A16 has an 11-inch screen, instead of 10.9 inches. Everything else is pretty much identical, though.

The Apple iPad A16 inherits the same gorgeous aluminum design and color options we saw on the Apple iPad 10th Generation. Even the dimensions and weight are identical at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in and 1.05lbs. The screen also has the same 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. You’ll also get 4GB of RAM.

Other features include support for the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation. It even gets the same 10-hour battery life.

This is still an all-time low price for the Apple iPad A16, so it’s the best time to get one. Go ahead and sign up for this offer before the price jumps back up!

Extra deals: Amazon Fire tablets

If you want to save even more, the Amazon Fire HD8, Amazon Fire HD 10, and Amazon Fire Max 11 are all on sale, and these aren’t bad considering how much you are paying for them.

Just keep in mind these are mostly for people who are well invested in the Amazon ecosystem. If you like reading Kindle books, constantly shop on Amazon, and use other Amazon services like Alexa, Prime Music, or Audible, the UI is optimized exactly for those.

Of course, the Amazon AppStore has plenty of apps, and there are also ways to install the Google Play Store if you want, so you can use it as a regular tablet, too. It’s just that it’s better suited for Amazon services out of the box.

That said, these are likely a better option for kids, too, mostly because they are cheaper and more resistant than iPads. All things considered, though, we still feel the Apple iPad offers more value per dollar for any type of more serious tasks.

If none of these convince you, though, here’s our list of the best Android tablets available. You’re bound to find something you like in there.