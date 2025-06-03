Great tablet deals from Apple and Amazon!

Are you thinking of getting a tablet that is good but won’t break the bank? My two favorite picks in the budget tier category are the Apple iPad A16 and the Amazon Fire Max 11. Both are on sale today, making them even more affordable! Get the Apple iPad A16 for $299 ($50 off) Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 for $174.99 ($55 off)

These offers both come from Amazon. The Apple iPad A16 is available in four colors: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. All color versions are discounted equally.

Apple iPad A16

If you want something more capable and much more mainstream, the Apple iPad A16 strikes the perfect balance. It’s more than good enough for most users, but the price stays very reasonable. I can confidently say it offers the best value in the world of tablets.

While this is technically Apple’s “lower-end tablet,” you wouldn’t assume this if you didn’t know its price. It looks, feels, and performs pretty much like a higher-end pad, offering an outstanding experience. I would recommend this one at full price, so the $50 discount is a really tasty cherry on top.

As the name implies, this iPad has an upgraded Apple A16 chipset. It also features 4GB of RAM. While that may not sound too exciting, I can tell you it will be more than good enough for most apps and games. I use the 10th-generation iPad and have yet to see it slow down, so this one should do even better! The only downside here is that this iPad won’t get Apple Intelligence. That requires an Apple A17 Pro chipset.

The design is nearly identical to that of the previous generation iPad. It even has the same 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in dimensions, as well as an identical 1.05lbs weight! Honestly, you’ll have a hard time telling them apart side to side.

Another nice benefit is that the Apple iPad A16 gets twice the base storage at 128GB, as opposed to 64GB on the previous version. That means you’ll be able to store twice as many apps, files, photos, and more. This is great news because we know many of you believe 64GB is too little for today’s standards.

The display is nearly the same, but there is technically an ever-so-slight upgrade here. This iPad display measures in at 11 inches, instead of the 10.9-inch screen in the Apple iPad 10th Generation. That said, the 0.1-inch difference is really negligible. Regardless, the definition is 2,360 x 1,640, so it’s pretty sharp.

If you’re into hand-written notes or drawing, the Apple iPad A16 also supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and the Apple Pencil First Generation. Battery life is pretty nice, too, at about 10 hours per charge.

Amazon Fire Max 11

The Apple iPad A16 is excellent, but it isn’t for everyone. Maybe you want to spend even less, if the tablet is for a kid, or a very casual user. If I were to recommend a cheaper tablet, I would say go for the Amazon Fire Max 11. It’s the best tablet Amazon has to offer, and you can currently get it for just $174.99.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is great if you want something to watch movies, do some general browsing, or even play some games! IT has a large 11-inch screen, and the resolution is actually quite nice at 2,000 x 1,200. The stereo speakers are also pretty decent.

That said, most of the tablet is more modest. It has a MediaTek MT8188J octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Nothing impressive, but it can handle casual tasks just fine.

Despite its much lower price, it still has some cool features, like a fingerprint reader and a 14-hour battery life. If you want to improve the experience, you can even get an optional keyboard case and a stylus. This turns it into a bit of a powerhouse for anyone who wants to work on documents, browse the web, draft emails, take notes, or even draw. Are you getting one of these? Make sure to act quickly! We don’t know how long these offers will stick around. And if you need some alternatives, here is our list of the best Android tablets.