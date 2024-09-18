Here's another chance to get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for $199

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

We last reported on the Apple iPad 9th Generation $199 deal early this month, mentioning the all-time low price could run this older model out of stock. The price increased to $224 for some days, but it’s now back to $199. Here’s another chance to get a great tablet for just a couple of Benjamins! Get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for only $199

This deal is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to both available color versions of the tablet: Space Gray and Silver. There is no sign of this being part of a specific sale campaign, but this tablet is from 2021. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, or if the stock is about to run out.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) A 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone for incredible detail, vivid colors, and a comfortable viewing experience. See price at Amazon Save $130.00

If the OnePlus Pad 2 deal we reported on earlier is still a bit too expensive for your budget, here’s another excellent tablet that will cost less than half. At just $199, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is quite the steal. Despite being from 2021, it is a very capable tablet, and most users will find no issues using it daily.

In fact, I have personally used this same tablet to edit RAW photos on Lightroom, and I never encountered any hiccups while doing anything, including playing some of the most demanding mobile games. Apple has optimized the software to get the most from the tablet’s A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM.

The rest of the tablet is also pretty nice. It has a 10.2-inch display with a crisp 2,160 x 1,620 definition, which is pretty nice, even by 2024 standards. Additionally, the 8,557mAh battery can last 10 hours while streaming video. If you care for stylus support, it also works with the 1st-generation Apple Pencil.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Going back to the whole stock situation, many of this tablet’s versions are starting to run out. The 64GB models in Space Gray are still available, but both 256GB versions are gone right now. The cellular model is only available in the 256GB iteration. If you want one of these iPad 2021 models, you best act quickly.

If you want a newer iPad, there’s also a $50 discount on the Apple iPad 10th Generation, bringing the price down to $299. That said, we also have a list of the best Android tablets, just in case you don’t like iPadOS.

You might like

Comments