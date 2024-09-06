It might be your last chance to get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for $199

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Get this, guys: The Apple iPad 9th Generation is still $199! But things are looking a little different, so we wanted to touch on the fact that there seems to be a sense of urgency now, and there is a chance you won’t be able to get one of these relatively soon. Get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for just $199

While such steep discounts usually last only a few days, the Apple iPad 9th Generation has been at a record-low $199 price point for over two weeks now, on Amazon. It seems Apple might be trying to get rid of all available units, as some configurations of the device are running out of stock. For example, the 64GB model is no longer available in Space Gray, so if you want the cheapest version available, you’ll have to settle with Silver. And if you want the 256GB version, it’s now only available in Space Gray.

Despite its age, as it launched in 2o21, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is still an amazing tablet. I’ve personally used it for professional RAW photography editing using Lightroom, and it performed better than my gaming laptop! This is because Apple has optimized the software to get the most from the tablet’s A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM.

The rest of the device is pretty great, too. The 10.2-inch display has a crisp 2,160 x 1,620 resolution, which is pretty outstanding, even by 2024 standards. The 8,557mAh battery can last 10 hours while video streaming. And if you care for stylus support, it works with the 1st-generation Apple Pencil.

Again, some models are starting to run out, and this is technically a discontinued product, as Apple removed it from its official website. Those who want the Apple iPad 9th Generation new and at a very nice price should act soon. You can only get the Silver one at this price, and we worry that option will be crossed out soon, too.

If you don’t catch the deal or aren’t a fan of Apple iPads, you can also check out our list of the best Android tablets to find some great alternatives..

