The 9th-generation Apple iPad is still only $199!

The Apple iPad 9th Generation is a great tablet, even though it was released back in 2021. And the great thing about getting an older tablet is that you can often catch a great deal. We reported the best deal we’ve seen on the 9th-gen iPad just over a week ago, and though we thought it would go away soon, it is still live! You can get this iPad for just $199, which is a 39% discount on the $329 retail price. Get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for only $199

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” It has been nine days since we last reported on this offer, which is already a while for these types of sales. We can only assume the offer won’t last much longer. It’s also worth noting that this deal applies to both color versions available: Space Gray and Silver.

the 9th-gen Apple iPad may be a bit of an oldie, but it is a perfectly capable tablet, even in 2024. In fact, at this price range, we find it hard for any of the best tablets around to beat the bang per buck it’s offering.

The pad comes with an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM, which will keep the device running smoothly when using almost any app or game. I have personally edited RAW photos with this tablet using Adobe Lightroom without a single hiccup. It actually ran faster than my gaming laptop.

The iPad does very well in other departments, too. The 10.2-inch display has a 2,160 x 1,620 resolution, which is really nice, even in 2024. The 8,557mAh battery can keep the device running for 10 hours of constant video streaming. It also has Touch ID and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

As we mentioned in the past, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is already discontinued from Apple, so you can’t get it from the official store. And since this deal has been running for nine days already, we have a feeling the price will go back to normal soon. Either that or Amazon will run out of stock at some point. Go get yours while you can!

