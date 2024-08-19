Apple iPad 9th Generation reaches a record-low price of just $199

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Apple iPad 9th Generation is the cheapest iPad you can find in most retailers. In fact, Apple’s website only stopped selling it recently, in May 2024. That said, it’s still a great tablet we know many of you will enjoy, especially at its new all-time low price point. Right now, the 9th-gen Apple iPad is available from Amazon for just $199, a 40% discount on the original $329 price. Get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for just $199

This deal is available from Amazon. The discount applies to both color versions of the 9th-gen iPad: Space Gray and Silver.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) A 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone for incredible detail, vivid colors, and a comfortable viewing experience. See price at Amazon Save $130.00 Limited Time Deal!

Despite being from 2021, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is still a respected tablet that will offer much more value than its cost. The Apple A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM keep the tablet running smoothly. It can handle any visual task and mobile game without issues. In fact, I’ve used this model to edit RAW photos and never experienced a single hiccup.

The 10.2-inch display has a very nice 2,160 x 1,620 resolution, even by 2024 standards. Its 8,557mAh battery offers 10 hours of video streaming on a single charge. If you care about stylus compatibility, this device supports the 1st-generation Apple Pencil. There’s also Touch ID support baked into the home button.

At just $199, this is definitely the best tablet you can get at this price range. You should go buy it while you can. Since Apple has discontinued it, we can assume it’s only a matter of time before the Apple iPad 9th Generation disappears from other retailers, as well.

If you’re looking to get the latest and greatest, the 10th-generation Apple iPad is also discounted right now, but by much less. You can get it for $321 from Amazon, instead of the full $349 price point. You can also buy the iPad Mini for $380, which is equivalent to a 24% discount.

