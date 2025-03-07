Deal: Apple iPad 10th Generation price is extra low today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’re used to seeing the Apple iPad 10th Generation discounted down to $279, but the new Apple iPad A16 has just launched and will hit the shelves on March 12. We’re bound to see some really nice sales on the previous model, and they have already started. Today, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is just $259. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $259 ($89.01)

This offer is available from Amazon. The trick here is that only a couple of the color versions are discounted this much: Blue and Silver. The Pink version is $269, while the Yellow model is the most expensive at $279.

While it’s now technically considered a previous-generation device, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is still amazing, especially for this lower price. In fact, we would argue it’s not worth upgrading to the brand-new version, at least for most people. In summary, the only real difference is the upgrade in processor, as the newer version comes with an Apple A16 chip. Also, storage options start at 128GB, as opposed to 64GB on the 10th-generation iPad. And we suppose the newer tablet comes with an ever so slightly smaller screen at 11 inches, instead of 10.9.

All that said, the Apple iPad 10th Generation still performs very well. I personally use this one, and the Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM do surprisingly well, keeping up with any app I’ve thrown at it. I’ve even used it to edit RAW photos, and it does so better than many actual computers I’ve used in the past.

Additionally, there is no difference in design, really. The Apple iPad 10th Generation still has a gorgeous metallic build. It also follows Apple’s modern design language, including the squared-off edges and thinner bezels. It sure doesn’t feel like a budget tablet!

The 10.9-inch screen is plenty large, making it a great option for enjoying your favorite movies, series, or other content. This is also a premium screen, by the way, and it beats many displays from much more expensive tablets. It has a super sharp 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. Most other similarly sized tablets top off at 1,080p or 1,440p on the higher end.

The larger screen also makes jotting notes and drawing much more efficient, as it does have support for both the Apple Pencil USB-C and the older Apple Pencil First Generation.

I can comfortably say the Apple iPad 10th Generation is still the best value per buck in the tablet market, especially if you can get it for just $259. This is an especially low price, so make sure to catch this deal while you can. We’re not sure how long it will stick around.

All that said, if you really want to take a look at other options, here’s our list of the best Android tablets. There’s something for everyone there!

