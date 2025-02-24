Apple iPad 10th Generation drops back to just $279

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

By now, we’ve gotten used to seeing the Apple iPad 10th Generation going for $279, but recently, the price jumped back up closer to $300. It was just a matter of time before it dropped back down, so if you were waiting for that, here’s your chance. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $279 ($70 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discounted price is applied to all color versions: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. Keep in mind this is the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors.

I can comfortably say the Apple iPad 10th Generation offers the best value per buck in the tablet market, at this price. We can’t think of any other tablet in this price range that can offer such a good experience. It’s Apple’s most affordable tablet, but it sure doesn’t feel like a budget option.

For starters, the design is sleek and modern. It has that newer squared-off Apple aesthetic with smaller bezels. The build is also outstanding, with a metal back that looks and feels great. And if you are feeling adventurous, it comes in really fun colors.

Looks aside, the tablet is actually surprisingly capable for what you’re paying. It comes with an Apple a14 Bionic chipset and 4GB of RAM. This doesn’t seem like much on paper, but Apple’s hardware/software optimizations make this tablet fly through any app. I’ve encountered no slowdowns with mine, and I have used it to edit RAW photos. It often performs better than laptops!

Additionally, this is an excellent tablet for media consumption. It has a pretty large 10.9-inch screen with a really nice 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. This even beats many higher-end tablets, which often have a 1,080p or 1,440p resolution. The latter is actually rare unless you really pay up!

If you like jotting down notes or drawing, the Apple iPad 10th Generation supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and the older Apple Pencil First Generation.

I really can’t think of any other tablet that is this good and also costs under $300. These iPad deals come and go randomly, so make sure to catch this deal while it’s available. If you’re not a fan of this iPad, check out our list of the best Android tablets. There are plenty of alternatives there!

