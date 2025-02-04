Deal: Apple iPad 10th Generation drops back to just $279

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Despite the fact that we are Android fans around here, we know many of our readers love iPads. Many of you take advantage of iPad deals, so we’re back with a great offer on Apple’s popular budget tablet. The Apple iPad 10th generation is just $279 today, saving you $70 on a tablet that is already considered affordable. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for only $279

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can get the same deal from Best Buy. Take your pick! Furthermore, the discount applies to all color versions available: Blue, Pink, Silver, or Yellow.

All things considered, we still think the Apple iPad 10th Generation is your best option in terms of value per dollar. It’s Apple’s most affordable tablet, but you wouldn’t think it is a budget option day-to-day. At $279, it really stretches your dollar. It’s also a current-generation device, so you’re not really getting an outdated product.

You’ll be happy with the aesthetics, which meets Apple’s current design language, featuring a squared-off look and small bezels. The metal back looks and feels great, especially if you pick one of the funner colors.

Looks aside, the tablet is also quite capable, especially for a device in this price range. It’s powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. While this may not seem like much, Apple’s optimizations make this tablet fly through any app or game. I personally use this model daily, and have yet to encounter any hiccups. I even use Lightroom to edit RAW photos, and it often does better than much more expensive laptops.

If you are going to use this iPad for media consumption, the 10.9-inch screen is actually really enjoyable. It has a very sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution, which is outstanding. Other tablets and laptops of this size usually max out at a QHD 1,440p resolution, and that’s for the higher-end ones.

Creatives will also like the fact that you can use an Apple Pencil with the Apple iPad 10th Generation. It supports the Apple Pencil First Generation and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

I honestly can’t think of any tablet this good at under $300. These deals come and go, so take advantage of the offer while you can. It might very well be gone tomorrow! That said, if you want other options, here’s our list of the best Android tablets.

