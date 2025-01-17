Deal: Apple iPad 10th Generation drops back to holiday prices!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I don’t know about you, guys, but the recent holiday deals have spoiled me. I keep looking at the current deals and am no longer satisfied! Such is the case for the Apple iPad 10th Generation, which went as low as $249.99 in late 2024. It’s still not at those levels, but we’re getting a bit closer today. You can currently get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for $279, a 20% discount. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for $279

This offer comes from Amazon, and the discount applies to all available color versions: Blue, Silver, Pink, and Yellow.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

At $279, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is a great value proposition. It’s the cheapest current iPad, yet it offers a great overall experience.

You’ll get Apple’s newer design language, with a nice, colorful metal body, squared-off edges, and a USB-C connection. The bezels are relatively small, at least compared to the previous gen 9th-gen iPad. It’s a great-looking pad.

Looks are only the tip of the iceberg, though. The Apple iPad 10th Generation also performs great elsewhere. While the Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM don’t seem like much, Apple does a great job optimizing the hardware to its software. As a result, you’ll get good performance that can handle pretty much any app or game available from the Apple App Store. I’ve personally used one of these for editing RAW photos, and it handled it better than my previous gaming laptop!

Media consumers will love the 10.9-inch display, which is slightly larger than the usual 10 inches, and it also features a really crisp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. Most other tablets at this size stick to 1,080p resolutions, and some get upgraded to 1,440p. Regardless, this “cheap” iPad beats them! Furthermore, creatives will enjoy having support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil USB-C.

We honestly can’t think of any other tablet that offers this much value per buck, especially at this discounted price range. It is built nicely, has a gorgeous screen, and performs surprisingly well. Go catch this deal while it’s available! Of course, you can also take a look at our list of the best Android tablets if you need some alternative options.

Extra deal: The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is $100 off!

Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) The new iPad Mini is everything you want in an iPad minimized for a more portable single-handed tablet. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

By the way, if you’re looking for an upgrade, the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is also on sale. The price is reduced by $100, down to $399.

The design is very similar but with a reduced size. While smaller, this is actually a better tablet. It has an Apple A17 Pro processor, which is actually Apple Intelligence-ready. You also get 8GB of RAM. Needless to say, you should have no issues with performance.

Everything else about this tablet is also great. You get a smaller 8.3-inch display, but that is actually a plus for many of us. I like smaller tablets for their portability and ease of handling. This one can even fit in a large pants pocket! Not to mention, it is a really nice screen with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and the ability to reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It also supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and the improved Apple Pencil Pro.

All things considered, this is a much better tablet if you can pay some extra cash. And at $399, the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is actually at a record-low price. It’s also much newer!

