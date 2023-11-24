You won't find a better iPad (10th gen) deal than this Black Friday sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When it comes to tablets, there is an almost overwhelming number to choose from. But if you’re looking for the best of the best, that helps narrow down the list to a handful of brands. In that exclusive club, you’ll almost always find Apple’s iPad sitting around the top of the list. This year, deals on Apple iPads are few and far between, but we’ve found at least one Black Friday deal that’s difficult to pass up.

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The iPad (10th gen) came out in 2022 and is one of the best all-around tablets you can get. Right now, you can get $100 dollars off Apple’s latest entry-level iPad, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this device. You can even increase the savings by adding the Apple Care option to the purchase.

This Apple tablet offers a 10.9-inch display that’s large enough for multitasking and productivity needs. You also won’t be running for the charger as it provides up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. And its A14 Bionic processor is more than capable of meeting the everyday needs of the average user.

Since this is the biggest deal we’ve seen for this tablet to date, you won’t want to miss your chance to pick this baby up. And if you want to find deals on other tablets, be sure to check out our collection of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

