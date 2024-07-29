iOS 18.1 beta 1 rolls out, offers first taste of Apple Intelligence

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas are rolling out for developers today.

The iOS 18.1 beta will not be coming to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus.

These betas will allow users to request access to Apple Intelligence

The first betas for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 have arrived, at least for developers that is. Today’s beta release gives users access to Apple Intelligence features like writing tools, summaries for transcripts, and the new and improved Siri.

If you’re a developer who registered to be a beta tester, you can start test-driving the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas right now. Unfortunately, no public beta has been scheduled, so average users who want to get in are out of luck, for now.

Additionally, if you want to participate in this rollout, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPad (M1 chip or newer). It was revealed back in June that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would be excluded from this launch due to their lack of RAM. Apple Intelligence is said to require at least 8GB of RAM and the base models only offer 6GB.

What’s included with iOS 18.1? Before access to Apple Intelligence is granted, you’ll first need to request access. This can be done by heading over to Settings, navigating to the new Apple Intelligence menu, and tapping on “Join the waitlist.” You’ll have to wait for a push notification, but once it arrives, you’ll be able to start using the new features.

Speaking of which, Apple isn’t releasing the full suite of Apple Intelligence features just yet. Some features are being saved for later this year and next year, but here are the tools that will be available in this first round of releases: Writing tools: Users will be able to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text pretty much anywhere, such as in Mail, Notes, and more.

Users will be able to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text pretty much anywhere, such as in Mail, Notes, and more. Siri: Siri is receiving a few updates including: A new design that introduces a glowing light around the edge of the screen Ability to switch between text and voice during interactions Enhanced context to answer questions about the device Ability to follow prompts even if the user stumbles over their words

Siri is receiving a few updates including: Mail tools: The Mail app is getting a few productivity features such as: A new section for urgent emails Email summaries without having to open the message Smart Reply (quick response suggestions)

The Mail app is getting a few productivity features such as: Focus: A feature meant to reduce interruptions by only presenting notifications that require immediate attention.

A feature meant to reduce interruptions by only presenting notifications that require immediate attention. Photos tools: The Photos app is gaining some search functions like: Users will be able to use natural language to find specific photos Users will be able to find specific moments in a video Memories: A feature that allows you to create story by typing a description. Apple Intelligence then selects photos and videos that match the description to create a movie.

The Photos app is gaining some search functions like: Transcriptions: Summaries for transcripts. As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of Apple Intelligence features not included in this release. We’re still waiting on features such as Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and Siri’s on-screen awareness, just to name a few.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments