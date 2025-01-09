Apple's next iOS app could make inviting people to circle back and touch grass easier

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

iOS 18 is one of the most significant software updates in the iPhone’s history. The release unlocked users’ home screens, letting them customize them in advanced ways for the first time. It also introduced Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 and 15 Pro models, baking smart tools natively into the system. Nevertheless, the company appears to be working on even more features in the background. According to the iOS beta code, Apple is developing an unannounced Invites app for the iPhone.

Earlier this week, iOS 18.3 beta 2 debuted to enrolled developers and testers with compatible iPhones. The build itself doesn’t feature any major user-facing additions or changes. However, 9to5Mac has spotted references to what could be an upcoming Apple Invites app in its code.

Based on the code, Invites could simplify organizing meetings and in-person events with other people. Apple could bake its technology into the existing Calendar app or offer it as a standalone application. The beta build also suggests Invites will be accessible via the iCloud web app.

With iOS 18.0, Apple started offering a new daemon called GroupKit that “manages database models for groups of people.” Interestingly, the unreleased Apple Invites app could be the first built-in application to tap into this daemon and utilize its service.

Given that Apple Invites was referenced in an iOS 18.2 beta and then removed from the final build, there’s a high chance the associated code will similarly not make it to the iOS 18.3 public release. The company typically reveals new iPhone apps during its main WWDC keynote, which takes place in June. So, Apple could be developing Invites now and reserving its official introduction for iOS 19.

