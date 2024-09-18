Waiting for Apple Intelligence on your iPhone? Here's some good news.

Apple

TL;DR Apple Intelligence features will be available in more countries next year than previously announced.

The iPhone maker revealed that the features will also be available in English (India), German, Italian, Korean, and more.

Apple previously announced a roadmap for its Apple Intelligence suite of features, giving us a good idea of what to expect in terms of availability. Now, Apple has quietly revealed that its AI tools will be coming to more countries in 2025 than previously announced.

Apple stated back at the iPhone 16 launch that Apple Intelligence would expand to Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish next year. However, an Apple website post has now revealed that Apple Intelligence will also be available in English (India), English (Singapore), German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and “others” in 2025.

Apple Intelligence will initially be available in US English next month. It’ll then expand to more markets in December, namely Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK.

In any event, Apple’s suite of AI features includes writing tools (rewriting, proofreading, and summarization), image generation smarts, and an upgraded Siri. However, the initial release will be restricted to AI-powered writing tools.

