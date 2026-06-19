Apple and Intel will work together to manufacture chips in the US

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR President Trump claimed in a new Truth Social post that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build chips in the US.

It’s unclear which chips Intel will manufacture for Apple.

Chip shortages have been affecting the tech world for a while, and we’ve already seen many price hikes due to RAM and storage shortages. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has had its capacity constrained by increased demand from AI companies. As a result, companies like Apple have been looking around to other foundries, such as Samsung and Intel, to manufacture their chips.

Now, according to a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump, Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build chips in the US. This deal could help Apple secure a steady supply of chips at a time when foundries like TSMC are overwhelmed, while also helping Intel turn things around further. In fact, Intel’s stock has risen to record heights since President Trump’s post.

Intel is no stranger to Apple’s chip requirements, either. The company was the sole supplier of processors for the Mac until Apple released its in-house M1 chip in 2020 and slowly phased out Intel processors from its products. However, this new deal is unlikely to be about using Intel chips in Apple products. It’s more likely that Apple just wants to offload some chip manufacturing to Intel to reduce its dependency on other foundries.

The US government holds a 10% stake in Intel, and Trump has been pushing for more US companies to move away from China and start manufacturing chips in the US. NVIDIA has already partnered with Intel to produce chips, and Elon Musk also recently announced plans to use Intel’s 14A manufacturing process to make chips in his planned Terafab complex in Texas.

Intel has been steadily gaining ground since Trump started pushing for US-based chip manufacturing and acquired a 10% stake in the company. That stake is now reportedly worth $60 billion.

It’s also worth noting that Trump’s track record isn’t exactly stellar when it comes to news like this. There’s a definite possibility that no such deal has been reached. We have reached out to Apple and Intel for statements, and we will update this story when we hear back.

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